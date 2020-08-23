The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, and schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney are no different. Allen and the McKinney ISD duo broke away from their longtime rivals in Plano ISD and will be joined by Prosper, Denton Guyer, Denton Braswell and Little Elm in a revamped District 5-6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. What will be the storylines to monitor in 5-6A football this season?
Kendrick E. Johnson: There are two subplots that loom over 5-6A and high school football, in general — which teams can develop the most continuity despite limited practice time since March and whether or not this season is completed.
Some people subscribe to the theory that tradition doesn’t win games. I believe the same, but this season, especially in 5-6A, teams that have a recent tradition of winning and being consistent will have a leg up on teams who don’t, simply because consistency will be key to winning in the unique, present-day climate.
With so many college conferences opting out of the season, it will be very fascinating to see if the high school season finishes. I’m on record of feeling things will get started but won’t finish despite the UIL’s best efforts to do so.
2. Which district gets the better of bi-district competition in 2020-21: 5-6A or 6-6A?
Matt Welch: These schools should be plenty familiar with challenging first-round matchups, having squared off against one another in the bi-district round in previous years. Both districts sport a number of well-rounded, pedigree-laden programs that should produce several meetings between teams capable of making runs to the regional tournament.
In 5-6A, playoff berths will be tough to come by with schools like Allen, Guyer and Prosper in the mix. Guyer didn’t miss the playoffs in any 5-6A bracket sport in 2018-19 and was 4-for-4 before the pandemic hit during the 2019-20 school year, while Allen and Prosper combined for 21 postseason appearances over a year-and-a-half in 9-6A.
The 6-6A field has a bit more parity between Lewisville ISD, Plano ISD and Coppell, which should produce some balanced playoff participants.
Ultimately, I see 6-6A having an edge in the four springtime sports — boys and girls soccer, plus baseball and softball — as well as girls basketball. The firepower on the volleyball and boys basketball courts initially favors 5-6A, while football feels like a push.
3. Which football team in 5-6A is most impacted by the pandemic?
Matt Welch: Two types of teams stand out in this equation: those who hired a new head coach and those who are replacing an abundance of key personnel, namely at quarterback. One of the biggest casualties of high school football’s offseason was teams not being afforded spring practices, which would have offered teams the closest thing to a game-like simulation before scrimmages in the fall.
It’s what makes a team like Allen an interesting example.
The Eagles have one of the area’s elite one-two punches at receiver in seniors Bryson and Blaine Green, an experienced backfield tandem in senior running backs Jordan Johnson and Sam Hunter, and an offensive line that’s mostly intact.
On the other side of the coin, Allen graduated all but one starter on defense and is breaking in a new starting quarterback — potentially General Booty or Parker Wells, both of whom transferred into the program during the offseason.
Ultimately, the Eagles’ talent and attention to detail should ensure another strong season, but not getting a traditional offseason might make for a choppier product, at least early on.
4. Who are a few potential breakout candidates in 5-6A football this fall?
Matt Welch: There’s some big-time breakout potential in the Allen backfield this season. The unit had an affinity for the big play last season, as the Eagles’ top four rushers all averaged at least 7.0 yards per carry. Leading that pack was senior Jordan Johnson, who emerged as the team’s go-to rusher over the last third of the season following an injury to starter Celdon Manning.
Committed to Hawaii, Johnson finished his junior season with just 763 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, but it’s his staggering per-carry production of 9.5 yards that could hint at big things this fall.
Elsewhere, Little Elm has enjoyed its share of talented defensive back prospects in recent years with alumni like Ryan Watts and Brandon Crossley going on to play for Division I colleges. Keep an eye on junior Keyshon Mills, who bagged five interceptions as a sophomore and, with Watts now graduated, has a chance to prove his mettle against some of the top pass-catchers in the area.
Kendrick E. Johnson: McKinney junior running back Lamarrya Ransem showed flashes as a sophomore to become the next great running back in McKinney despite being in a three-way share for carries. If Ransem, who ran for 916 yards last season, is able to be more consistent and hold on to the football, he will be a name people will be talking about by the end of the season.
