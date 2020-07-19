The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, and schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney are no different. Allen and the McKinney ISD duo broke away from their longtime rivals in Plano ISD and will be joined by Prosper, Denton Guyer, Denton Braswell and Little Elm in a revamped District 5-6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. Who's the preliminary favorite in 5-6A boys basketball?
Kendrick E. Johnson: McKinney reached the area round of the playoffs last season. The Lions have a talented but young roster, which includes a core of two juniors and two sophomores who all started last season and had moments to shine.
As a result, McKinney’s success in district will depend on how much juniors Alex Anamekwe and Devin Vincent, along with sophomores Ja’Kobe Walter and Jacovey Campbell, have improved since last season.
If McKinney is able to win more games that go down to the wire than they lose, the Lions will be in a prime position to grab a district championship next winter.
2. Who's the preliminary favorite in 5-6A girls basketball?
Matt Welch: It helps to have the district’s reigning MVP and offensive player of the year intact for one more year, and that luxury should keep Denton Guyer among the area’s elite next season.
The Lady Wildcats are paced by the college-bound combo of Bella Earle (5-6A MVP, Abilene Christian commit) and Evie Goetz (5-6A offensive player of the year, TCU commit) back to lead Guyer’s bid for a repeat district crown. Last season, the Lady Wildcats’ rugged brand of hoops fueled a 31-6 campaign and a share of the district title.
The chemistry between those two is enough to position Guyer as 5-6A’s initial frontrunner despite what figures to be a fairly competitive district. McKinney and Allen have recent state tournament berths under their belts but have to replace some key production from their respective 2019-20 rosters, as well as Braswell, despite the Lady Bengals enjoying their best season ever after splitting district title honors in 8-5A.
3. Who are the early MVP candidates in 5-6A boys and girls basketball?
Kendrick E. Johnson: Keep an eye on McKinney sophomore Ja’Kobe Walter and Allen senior Zoe Jackson.
Walter finished the season averaging 14 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals a game, along with bringing home the Justin Northwest tournament MVP and the 9-6A freshman of the year awards. As a result, the talented Walters has received offers from Baylor, Oklahoma and TCU, just to name a few, over the summer despite playing a limited summer schedule.
Jackson has made the all-district team all three years of her career and, after playing a key role for Allen last season, will be poised and ready to have her best season yet. The North Texas commit is considered one of the best point guards in the state and has the all-around game to be the MVP of the district next season.
4. Which athletes are primed to make the greatest leap from 2019-20 to 2020-21?
Matt Welch: Expect a different look to Allen’s boys basketball team next season following the graduation of district offensive player of the year Thailand Elder, district co-MVP Bryce Kennedy, and the offseason transfer of co-MVP Manny Obaseki to John Paul II. Those voids in head coach Joe McCullough’s rotation leave a wealth of opportunity for players like seniors Ian Motta and Mason Gibson to seize.
Motta and Gibson strung together all-district first-team campaigns as juniors and, as the team’s lone returning starters, will have their roles expand plenty as Allen looks to make another run at a conference title.
On the softball diamond, Little Elm deployed four underclassmen in its starting lineup in its final game of the season and several of those up-and-comers will contend for more prominent spots in head coach Jill Miller’s batting order. The Lady Lobos graduated three of their top four hitters in the lineup, which opens up opportunities for players like Cadence Hernandez, Abby Bucher and D’kota Gibbs — all of whom saw time as freshmen.
Kendrick E. Johnson: Despite going against bigger and faster competition at the 6A level, McKinney senior defensive end Jon Jones was able to use his 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame and NFL-sized wingspan to consistently wreck shop against some of the best teams in the state. As a result, Jones recently committed to Missouri and is poised to take a quantum leap this fall.
On the pitch, Boyd junior Spencer Sarkissian has been a key player for the Broncos his first two years on varsity and could morph into a district MVP candidate if he stays on his current trajectory. As the lone forward in the Broncos' offensive system, Sarkissian has done all this with the bulk of the defensive pressure focused on him, and with Boyd expecting more talent next season, he will have more help to move to the next level.
