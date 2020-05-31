A familiar face is coming back to Little Elm and beginning a new era of Lady Lobos soccer.
Brian Swinney, an assistant at Denton Braswell last season, was announced as the new head coach of the Little Elm girls soccer program this past week and has strong ties to the school. He was an assistant under a pair of former head coaches, Jimmie Lankford and Luis Manuel Cordova, at the school for four years and was also an assistant on the football team that went to the playoffs in 2016.
During his previous tenure with the Lady Lobos, the team earned three straight playoff berths – including a trip to the area round in 2019 — and winning one outright District 8-5A title.
"It’s an honor,” Swinney said. “It’s a program that I have a great deal of respect for and have been a part of I guess the four years prior to Braswell. I’ve had an opportunity to coach a majority of the roster. I’m really looking forward to continuing to build on the legacy that the girls have created, especially over the last four years.”
Becoming a head coach was always a dream of Swinney’s, and now he gets that opportunity at Little Elm and has started to build the foundation in his first days at the helm despite the unusual circumstances amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this first week, Swinney has started to put a schedule together while looking at numerous other aspects – including the budget and inventory, along with seeing what is taking place with the University Interscholastic League in terms of the plan for the summer months.
“It does present its challenges, but just like we like to tell the girls – it’s an opportunity,” Swinney said. “We just focus on the things that we can do and find a way. That’s one of the words that I like to use is find a way. We’re making the best of the opportunity, using the resources that we have, whether that’s remind or zoom and just trying to move forward.”
And Little Elm has an opportunity at continuing on the tradition when it makes the move to the 6A ranks and joins the fold in a loaded District 5-6A that includes Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper.
Two of those teams – Prosper (No. 3) and Allen (No. 4) – were tabbed as some of the top teams in the state by TopDrawerSoccer.com at year’s end.
“We just talked to the girls (Wednesday), and we look at it as a tremendous opportunity to see where we’re at as a program and to continue to compete,” Swinney said. “That’s what we want to do each and every day on the practice field and in games is we want to go out and compete. We have a great deal of respect. There are some really good coaches in this district and good programs. But we believe we’re a really good program, too, and we look forward to the challenge. We’re going to work hard to be the best version of ourselves that we could be.
A large chunk of players does return for Little Elm when it makes the leap up to 6A, and their experiences feature some postseason trips. Swinney mentioned how some have at least one year of playoff experience while some have multiple – even if they did not get the opportunity to finish it out this year – that dates back to the 2019 double overtime matchup in the area round.
“There’s a lot of talent, but there’s a lot of kids that want to get better and that are willing to work,” Swinney said. “And that’s what I’m most excited about is to get in there and work with them, help them develop and take that next step in their career."
Swinney, a native of the area as he’s a graduate of Garland’s Naaman Forest High School, learned from a slew of successful coaches at his previous stops – resumes that include multiple state titles for Lankford and Cordova’s track record of building programs.
He also received his National D coaching license through U.S. Soccer and took in more information he can implement into Little Elm.
Swinney is eager to get to work at Little Elm, and Little Elm can expect he and his group to continue striving for more while additionally adding to the accomplishments they have achieved in the classroom as well.
“We want to be ‘more than’ is one of the words we look for,” Swinney said. “We want to be more than just athletes. We want to be great student-athletes, character development. We have some girls that have done really well in the classroom, and that’ll be a focus of ours is to continue to be great student-athletes.
“We’ve won the district championship two years ago, and we were right there in the running for it this year, so that will always be a goal of ours is to be a contending team, a playoff team and continue to try to get to that point and advance further in the playoffs.”
