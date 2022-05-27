Baseball coaches for teams in District 5-6A recently met to vote on the all-district team. When all was said and done, Little Elm had a total of five players earn their way onto that list, including one superlative winner.
Sophomore center fielder Kendyl Johnson was rock solid in the outfield and was rewarded for his play by being named the district’s defensive player of the year. Johnson committed just one error on 61 total chances for a .984 fielding percentage. At the plate, he batted .276 with 21 hits, six RBIs and 10 walks.
“KJ is the best defensive outfielder in our district,” said Matt Harbin, Little Elm head coach. “We have believed that since he was a freshman and our district coaches see it as they voted him to the award. We kept him up as a freshman in 2021, even though his bat was not ready. Towards the end of the season this year, his bat really came around.”
Four Lobos were placed on the second team. Senior right fielder Brandon Dickinson, senior designated hitter Logan Orson, junior pitcher Brayden Howard and sophomore utility Caden Richardson earned all-district honors.
Offensively, Dickinson provided the biggest spark for Little Elm this season. The Blinn College signee led the Lobos with 24 hits to go along with a .320 batting average, two home runs and 17 RBI. In the play-in game against Boyd, Dickinson hit a three-run double in the top of the fifth for a 5-2 Lobo lead.
“Dickinson was one of our best hitters when we need him the most, in our must-win games,” Harbin said.
Orson, meanwhile, made the most of his playing time. Limited to 37 at-bats, he became a huge source of offense in Little Elm’s late-season push for a playoff berth. Orson had at least one hit in each of the final eight district games for the Lobos. Overall, he hit .355 with 11 hits and three RBI, while committing just one error on 10 chances.
“Orson caught fire at the right time when we needed a bat to ignite our offense,” Harbin said. “He is a great story of a guy who didn’t start the year off the way he wanted to offensively, but kept grinding at practice and turned the second half of the season into an all-district year.”
On the mound, Howard and Richardson kept the Lobos in ballgames, and both players posted ERAs of 3.16 or better.
Howard led the way, posting a gaudy 2.14 ERA to go along with 40 strikeouts against 15 earned runs and 19 walks in 49 innings. Richardson struck out 42 batters in 48.2 innings and had a 3.16 ERA.
“Howard was our guy on the mound we put in when we needed to kill a rally or we started him when we needed a quality start,” Harbin said.
Richardson delivered one of Little Elm’s biggest wins of the season. In the Lobos’ 4-3 win over Guyer in the second-to-last week of the district portion of their schedule, Richardson allowed a total of five hits against just one earned run with three strikeouts.
“Caden was our most consistent starter and really developed into a dude as the year went on,” Harbin said. “There was no question from our players or coaches that he was the guy we wanted on the mound with the season in the line.”
Howard followed up Richardson’s complete-game performance against Guyer with a gem of his own four days later against McKinney. In a game that Little Elm needed to win to keep its hopes alive for a berth in a play-in game against Boyd, Howard needed to toss 52 pitches as Little Elm toppled the Lions 10-0 in five innings. Howard surrendered two hits and struck out three.
Although Little Elm’s season ended in heartbreak with a loss to McKinney Boyd in a play-in game, the Lobos won three of their last four district games to finish the season with an 11-18 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.