Little Elm senior quarterback John Mateer saved his best for last.
Mateer, a four-year starter, has been named the District 5-6A offensive player of the year.
For the second straight season, he broke the school record for most passing yards in a season – this time totaling 2,449 yards through the air. And when Mateer saw a running lane, he took off. He rushed for 847 yards. Overall, he accounted for 38 touchdowns.
Mateer had Little Elm’s offense clicking during district play, totaling 1,675 passing yards, 672 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in six district contests.
Little Elm had 17 players earn their way on the all-district team.
Senior wide receiver Josh Joseph and senior cornerbacks Keyshon Mills and Terrance Brooks landed on the 5-6A first team. Joseph – one of several targets in the passing game for Mateer – finished with 612 receiving yards on 42 receptions and five touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, the Lobos had a pair of lockdown cornerbacks in Brooks and Mills – both of whom signed with Power 5 colleges, with Brooks having inked with Texas and Mills with Colorado.
The Lobos had a total of four second-team selections – senior wide receiver Cameran Taylor-Butler, senior offensive lineman Bryan Wofford, senior defensive lineman Troy Walker and senior inside linebacker Tyson Bope. Taylor-Butler led Little Elm in touchdown receptions, totaling seven scores on the season. Bope was also a third-team selection at place kicker.
Earning nods onto the third team are senior wide-out Dylan Evans (Air Force), senior wide receiver Vashawn Thomas, senior offensive linemen Hayden Bowcutt and Michael Garcia, senior defensive lineman Kole Harris, junior defensive lineman Phil Mtume, senior outside linebacker Isaiah Brooks, junior safety Chase Davis and sophomore safety Prince Ijoma.
Allen senior running back Jaylen Jenkins and Denton Guyer junior quarterback Jackson Arnold shared co-MVP honors.
