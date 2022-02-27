The Little Elm boys golf team has had quite the start to the season.
The Lobos earned a sweep of the individual and team titles in the Guyer Spring Kickoff Tournament at Oakmont Country Club.
Jackson Vesper led the way for Little Elm, shooting 8-under, 64 to capture first place.
Andrew Warmbrod carded an 18-hole score of 72 – a personal best – to take third place. Brandon Natelson and Tony Cohen shot career-best rounds of 92 and 93.
Little Elm’s team score of 321 was two strokes better than the event’s runner-up.
The Lady Lobos also had a medalist. Sidney Towery placed fourth with a personal-best round of 91.
LUCKY 7
The Little Elm boys soccer team put together its most impressive performance of the season on Tuesday.
Auden Quinonez and PJ Reyes scored two goals each to lift the Lobos to a dominant 7-1 victory over Denton Braswell.
Edward Garcia, Gabe Quiroz and Sterling Tidwell scored one goal apiece for Little Elm.
“We played a total game,” said Aaron Ziehm, Little Elm head coach. “Great defense and the offense was clicking on all cylinders. Best overall game for us so far in district play.”
Little Elm is scheduled to host McKinney Boyd on Tuesday, March 1, at Lobo Stadium. The match will commence at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.