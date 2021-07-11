The 29th ESPY awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Saturday.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This year has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw the start of its athletic year delayed by one month.
Though fall and winter sports experienced shutdowns because of positive COVID cases at high schools across the state, Little Elm was able to complete all of its sports seasons.
Starting this week, Little Elm’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized with nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of the Varsitys, the first part of a three-part series.
Best Game
Irvin’s grand slam propels Lobos to wild 10-7 win over McKinney
Leonard Irvin, a sophomore, clubbed a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally Little Elm to a 10-7 win over McKinney in the April 30 season finale for both squads.
The grand slam capped off what was a wild game.
Little Elm appeared to be in control after it took a 5-0 lead in the first inning. McKinney, though, answered with one run in the third before tacking on three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.
Senior Frayner Chavez tossed 1.2 innings of shutout baseball and the Lobos overcame 12 strikeouts by Lions pitcher Seth Cox.
It was the first win District 5-6A win for Little Elm.
Breakthrough Athlete
John Mateer, football
Despite his team finishing with a 2-8 record in its first season as a Class 6A school, Mateer put other teams on notice.
Mateer, who is entering his fourth season as the starting quarterback for Little Elm, threw for 2,268 yards, which set a new single-season school record, to go along with 259 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns.
His coming-out party came in an epic performance against state-ranked Allen on Nov. 7, 2020.
The signal-caller threw for 497 yards and three touchdowns, keeping Little Elm within striking distance for the majority of the ballgame. Allen outlasted Little Elm, 68-44.
A two-sport athlete who also plays baseball, Mateer led the Lobos to an appearance in the state 7-on-7 tournament this summer for the first time since 2018. Also in June, Mateer received college offers from Central Arkansas, Columbia and Stephen F. Austin.
Biggest Story
Young becomes second athletic director for Little Elm ISD in three months
On June 28, Little Elm ISD hired Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young as its new athletic director, replacing Brandon Hankins, who was hired in April but later resigned due to personal reasons.
Young led Lake Dallas to 12 playoff appearances in his 16 seasons at the helm, which included the team’s deepest postseason run in program history in 2015 when the Falcons made it all the way to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals against Frisco Lone Star.
“It’s a great opportunity for me and a great deal for my family,” he said. “Being a head football coach is a tough deal. It’s hard on you and I know that this is going to be better for me and my family. It’s a great opportunity. It’s close. I know a lot of the people there. They’ve got great people, a great community. I'm excited about it.”
