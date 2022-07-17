The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, Little Elm showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. This month, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Hernandez hits two home runs, five RBIs vs. Allen
Cadence Hernandez had a medical issue that caused her to miss all of her sophomore season. But having since been cleared to resume her softball career, the Little Elm third baseman made a triumphant return this spring.
Hernandez, who hit in the clean-up spot in the Lady Lobos’ batting order, showed everyone in a March 15 game against Allen that she was back to the player that she was prior to the medical issue. She put on quite the power display that day, hitting two home runs with five RBIs while also scoring three runs.
Although Allen won 12-7, it was another example of how much of a big step forward that Little Elm’s offense took this year. The Lady Lobos scored at least seven runs in 14 games – a big reason why Little Elm was a playoff team this season.
Hernandez, of course, was a key contributor. In a season in which five Lady Lobos hit at least .400, Hernandez finished with a .420 batting average, five home runs and 13 doubles.
Best Coach
Brent Achorn, softball
Coming into this year, the Little Elm softball team was one in flux.
Jill Miller stepped down as head coach in June 2021 after four seasons at the helm to spend more time with her father, John Blair. That same year, the Lady Lobos struggled to a 4-16 record. However, Miller noted she had a young team, and there was a lot of potential for the team.
Little Elm turned to longtime coach Brent Achorn to fill Miller’s role. Achorn inherited a team that had just one senior (Georgia Heathcock). But despite the amount of youth on Little Elm’s roster, the team got back to its winning ways and made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 – the same year Little Elm was a regional finalist.
It was quite the turnaround for Little Elm. The Lady Lobos finished the season 13-13 – an improvement of nine wins compared to the previous season. Little Elm defeated McKinney, 2-1, in a one-game play-in game for the final playoff spot in 5-6A. In a bi-district playoff game against 6-6A champion Hebron, Little Elm wasn’t scared of the moment. The Lady Lobos took an early 5-0 lead, although the Lady Hawks won the game, 9-7.
Despite seeing its season end in heartbreak, Little Elm is set up for future success. And with Achorn at the helm, and all but one player returning next year, expect the Lady Lobos to be a playoff contender.
Honorable mention to head girls basketball coach Ken Tutt. Little Elm won 10 of its last 11 games in the regular season to finish in second place in the 5-6A standings and qualified for the playoffs.
Biggest upset
Little Elm baseball edges Denton Guyer
Coming into the final eight days of the regular season, Little Elm needed to win each of its last three district games to, at the very least, force a play-in game for the final postseason berth from 5-6A.
And force, the Lobos did.
It started with a winning effort against a Denton Guyer team that had already clinched a berth in baseball’s second season.
Caden Richardson tossed a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits against three strikeouts in Little Elm’s 4-3 home win. He held Guyer to two runs through the game’s first six innings – both coming on a two-run double in the top of the third inning, which gave the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Little Elm tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Brandon Dickinson hit a solo home run to plate the first run of the game for the Lobos in the April 22 affair. Roman Robinson scored the second Lobo runs of the frame on a throwing error.
Brayden Howard hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to put Little Elm ahead for good.
Little Elm followed up this win with a two-game sweep of district games from McKinney the following week, which forced a one-game playoff with McKinney Boyd for fourth place in 5-6A – a game where the Broncos rallied for a 6-5 win.
