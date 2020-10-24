Having to wait 23 days between games felt like an eternity for Prosper.
The Eagles had to cancel preseason games against De Soto and Arlington Lamar – both playoff teams a year ago – after multiple positive COVID-19 cases shut down the football program for 14 days.
With only three days of practice to prepare for Saturday afternoon’s District 5-6A opener against Little Elm, Prosper got it done thanks to a big game from senior tight end Cameron Harpole. Harpole, a San Diego State commit, caught seven passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, leading the Eagles to a 30-20 win at Little Elm Athletic Complex.
“It was a brutal 23 days,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “It was rough – rough on the coaches, rough on the kids. It’s a hard deal. Just to be out here playing again, it was awesome.”
The long layoff showed in Prosper’s play. The Eagles (3-0 overall, 1-0 5-6A) – ranked No. 15 in Class 6A by the Associated Press – overcame three lost fumbles and 110 yards in penalties to start 3-0 for the third consecutive season. The Lobos (2-3, 0-1) have lost their last five games to the Eagles, last defeating Prosper in 2005.
“I thought that we were a little bit rusty coming out here today,” Schmidt said. “But the kids, they had a good three days of preparation, and especially defensively, we came out here and played well today.”
A 99-yard drive engineered by Prosper senior quarterback Jackson Berry, a Southern Utah commit, got his team on the board first. Harpole caught a 21-yard pass from Berry to move the ball to the Little Elm 1. Junior Noah Billings ran for a touchdown on the next play and Berry added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 58 seconds left in the first quarter.
Berry passed for 224 yards on 13-of-24 through the air.
Prosper senior tailback Julian Huggins led all rushers with 110 yards on five carries, the longest of which came on a 77-yard run late in the second quarter that set up the Eagles’ second touchdown. Two plays later, sophomore Harrison Rosar ran from the 1 for a 17-0 lead with 2:39 left until the half.
Senior Brad Larson kicked a 20-yard field goal two Prosper drives earlier.
Little Elm had its chances earlier in the game to score but the Lobos couldn’t convert any of their first three drives near midfield or inside Prosper territory into points.
Credit Prosper’s defense.
The Eagles had 14 tackles that resulted in negative yardage, five by Rice commit Aidan Siano and three from senior Herman Lee.
Little Elm junior quarterback John Mateer finally got his team on the board after he connected with fellow junior Walter Roddy-White on a 28-yard touchdown pass with no time remaining in the first half.
Prosper’s lead had been reduced to 17-7.
“We gave ourselves a chance on several possessions but didn’t capitalize,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “Those are things that, if we want to be a major player in this district, we’re going to have to fix those things pretty quickly.”
Mateer completed 16-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Josh Joseph led Little Elm in receiving with 80 yards on five receptions. Junior Jason Jackson rushed for 44 yards on 17 carries.
Berry called his own number on a 3-yard touchdown run on the seventh play of the initial drive to start the second half to increase Prosper’s lead to 24-7.
A Prosper fumble midway through the quarter led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Mateer, and after another fumble recovery by Little Elm, the Lobos had a chance to get within a single possession.
Little Elm had marched to the Prosper 28 but a controversial missed call and a separate penalty on the Lobos on the same play halted their momentum. Mateer ran the quarterback keeper for what appeared to be a first down and while he was sliding appeared to be hit by a Prosper defender. No flag was thrown for a would-be personal foul. Also, Little Elm was backed up 10 yards because of a holding penalty. The Lobos eventually turned the ball over on downs.
“He slid and left the quarterback unprotected,” Brown said. “Both of the side judges and back official said they didn’t see it. It is what it is. At the same time, we had a holding call on a critical drive. Our biggest deal right now is we’ve got to clean up some things defensively and we’ve got to figure out a way to finish our drives.”
The Lobos also fell short on two missed field goals on kicks of 39 and 44 yards.
Harpole put this game away for the Eagles after he caught a pass, applied a stiff-arm on a Lobo defender and ran to the end zone to complete the 19-yard touchdown for a 30-14 Prosper lead with 3:19 left.
“He’s a very talented player,” Schmidt said. “He does a great job of high-pointing the ball. He makes plays for us.”
