DENTON – After an extra week of practice to get ready for Thursday’s game against Denton Guyer, Little Elm head coach Kendrick Brown felt good about the Lobos’ preparation on both sides of the ball.
Brown liked how crisp the offense looked and how well his defense was tackling during practice.
But when it came time for the actual game, the bye week appeared to have taken the Lobos out of their rhythm.
Although Little Elm found its footing late in the first quarter, state-ranked Guyer had already capitalized on a fast start and never looked back in a 45-31 District 5-6A win at C.H Collins Athletic Complex.
Early on, it appeared that Guyer was going to run Little Elm out of Denton.
Behind touchdown runs of 1 and 59 yards by the Wildcats’ dynamic duo of junior quarterback Jackson Arnold and senior running back Byron Phillips, as well as a 31-yard interception return by sophomore defensive back Peyton Bowen, Guyer built a 21-0 lead less than eight minutes into the ballgame.
“We put ourselves in a bad situation in the first four or five minutes of the game,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “I think that’s the tell-tale of the game. We really never gave ourselves a chance to play toe to toe with Guyer tonight because we were behind by 21 points.”
Arnold and Phillips executed the Wildcats’ (9-1 overall, 5-1 district) option offense from the get-go. Phillips rushed for 118 yards, added a 39-yard reception for a score and totaled three touchdowns. Arnold carried 13 times for 87 yards, and through the air, completed 11-of-20 for 135 yards with two total touchdowns.
Little Elm (5-4, 1-4) finally found its stride late in the first quarter.
Lobo senior quarterback John Mateer bounced back from the early pick-six, rushing for a 5-yard touchdown with 55 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 21-7.
Mateer rushed 21 times for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns and developed a great connection with senior Josh Joseph in the passing game. Mateer completed 21-of-36 for 231 yards – 144 of that total being caught by Joseph.
“Our guys aren’t going to quit,” Brown said. “We could get in the playoffs next week depending on the scenarios. We’ve got a chance to finish up with a winning season and we’re going to do that, and whatever happens with the scenarios, we’ll let that play out.”
Guyer answered with a 39-passing touchdown from Arnold to a wide-open Phillips on the left side of the field, but Little Elm again made it a two-score came on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mateer to senior Cameran Taylor-Butler. On the second play of that drive for the Lobos, Mateer threw a shovel pass off his back foot and completed to Joseph for a 38-yard gain.
Little Elm had a chance to cut further into that 28-14 lead for Guyer, but the next drive for the Lobos stalled out at the Wildcat 37-yard line. Two dropped passes came back to haunt Little Elm. Mateer had Taylor-Butler a step ahead of his defender as he ran up the field but a throw by Mateer was dropped.
It wasn’t just on offense where Little Elm had the chance to further cut into Guyer’s lead.
The Lobos pinned the Wildcats at their own 3-yard line with a great directional punt by junior Franklyn Johnson, but a 26-yard pass from Arnold to senior Brody Noble got Guyer out of its own end zone and a personal foul on Little Elm for a sideline warning moved the ball to the 44. The Wildcats found the end zone eight plays later on a 28-yard run by Phillips for a 35-14 lead.
Despite the three-touchdown deficit, Little Elm continued to battle.
Mateer rushed up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter to cut Guyer’s lead to 45-31, and then after a sack of Arnold by senior Noah McCant on the ensuing Wildcat drive forced Guyer to punt, Little Elm had a chance to make it a one-possession game.
Mateer threw a deep pass near the goal line. The ball was intended for Taylor-Butler, but Guyer sophomore Peyton Bowen intercepted Mateer in the end zone. The Wildcats proceeded to run out the clock on the Lobos.
The loss didn’t eliminate Little Elm from playoff contention. The Lobos will look for help from Allen and McKinney on Friday. Little Elm seeks an Allen (7-1, 4-0) victory over Prosper (5-3, 2-2) and a McKinney (3-5, 0-4) win over McKinney Boyd (6-2, 2-2). Denton Braswell (5-4, 2-3) is on a bye.
Little Elm hosts McKinney next Friday at Lobo Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
