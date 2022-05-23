Little Elm junior third baseman Cadence Hernandez kept telling herself that the pain in her right shoulder would go away. She thought it stemmed from overuse because of the amount of softball that she plays.
As a freshman, Hernandez made quite the splash. She hit five home runs before the second half of the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fresh off an appearance in the regional final in 2019, Little Elm came into the 2020 season with high expectations. But for the Lady Lobos, as well as every other high school team in the state, their season was cut short due to circumstances out of their control.
“I was super excited because it was my freshman season, but sadly, it got cut short,” she said. “I think, as a team, we could have done crazy things. My freshman year, we were still in 5A and I think we would have dominated. I think I could have had a lot more than five home runs if we could have played the whole season.”
Although COVID cut short the remainder of the high school season, Hernandez returned to the field later in the year with her club team, Texas Glory 16U RWB. Texas Glory did well in the fall tournaments they competed in, and Hernandez was thriving at the plate and defensively at both first base and third base.
But for as well as Hernandez as playing, her right shoulder began to really bother her. Hernandez thought it was from overuse. At that point, she took a break from softball and hoped that the pain would go away on its own.
It never did.
Whenever Little Elm began practicing for the 2021 season, Hernandez returned to the field, but she didn’t throw and hit as much as she normally does, at least initially. When the Lady Lobos began going through full practices, Hernandez realized that something wasn’t right. The muscles in her right shoulder were tight. She went to a physical therapist with the goal to eradicate the pain.
However, it turned out to be a bigger medical issue than just a physical therapist could solve. Hernandez suffered a fractured humerus. The diagnosis only got worse. An MRI discovered Hernandez had a tumor in her right shoulder.
“At the time, it ended up being a big shock,” she said. “Everybody told me one thing, but it ended up being another thing.”
A week after the MRI was performed, Hernandez underwent a biopsy because the doctors weren’t 100% sure how serious her medical issue was. The biopsy was sent to a pathologist at Harvard University for further diagnosis.
Hernandez was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is the most common type of cancer that starts in the bones.
It was quite the scare. Hernandez began to shed tears, not just because of her medical diagnosis, but also because of the uncertainty of the next time that she would get to play softball.
"This was one of two times when I cried during the whole thing,” she said. “Whenever he told me that I had osteosarcoma, I was just really confused. My first question was, 'Could I play softball?' Is there any chance? He told me that it would not be recommended if I play softball for one or two years. That's whenever I started crying. It became more real that something was really wrong."
But it wasn’t the last medical procedure for Hernandez. After another biopsy was performed, it was determined that it wasn’t bone cancer, just a bone cyst that still required surgery. The cyst ate away at her bones. A surgeon inserted a bone graft in her right shoulder.
Overall, Hernandez saw four or five different doctors over a span of eight months.
Although her last surgical procedure was completed in June 2021, she still faced a long recovery. Hernandez began physical therapy four weeks later but wasn’t able to throw a softball until last August. She couldn’t compete for her summer team last year, but she still traveled with the team everywhere they went, including to tournaments in Houston and Oklahoma.
Hernandez returned to the field last fall, when she competed with Texas Glory 18U RWB. Near the end of the season, she hit her first home run of that calendar year.
Fast-forward to this spring, and Hernandez displayed the same form that she did her freshman season. In an April 8 game against Allen, she hit a solo home run. That hit really got her going offensively. Hernandez finished the season hitting .420 with five home runs and 34 hits, which included a team-high 13 doubles.
“This past season, I was kind of struggling in the beginning, just getting back to high school ball,” she said. “As soon as I started hitting home runs, it kept going.”
Not only did Hernandez perform well on the field, so did Little Elm. One year after going 4-16 in its first season as a Class 6A school, the Lady Lobos finished 13-13 and made the playoffs.
Little Elm edged McKinney 2-1 on the final day of the regular season to clinch fourth place in 5-6A.
Despite being a No. 4 seed heading into the playoffs, Little Elm wasn’t intimidated.
The Lady Lobos didn’t play like an underdog in a one-game bi-district playoff against District 6-6A champion Hebron. Little Elm took a 5-0 first-inning lead on the power of one-run hits by Krysten Moran and Georgia Heathcock as well as a three-run home run by Maria Florentino.
Hebron, though, rallied for a 9-7 win to eliminate Little Elm from the playoffs.
“We went into the same approach that game as we did against McKinney,” Hernandez said. “We wanted it so bad. We knew that we needed to fight for it. We knew that Hebron was a good team. It was great that we were able to jump in front that early. But, it's just hard losing those leads.”
The good news for Little Elm is that it loses just one senior (Heathcock) to graduation. And for Hernandez, she is glad to go into the offseason without any pain.
