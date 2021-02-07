Twelve Little Elm student-athletes signed on the dotted line Wednesday morning, making their decision official as to where they will be playing at the next level during a National Signing Day ceremony that was held inside the high school’s gymnasium.
The Little Elm baseball, girls soccer and volleyball programs each had three college signees, followed by two from the Lobos’ football team and one from the boys soccer team.
Franyer Chavez will be heading out west to play baseball for Midland College, while Kade Byrom-Sissney and James Holiday will showcase their baseball talents just down the road in southwest Dallas for the Dallas Baptist University baseball team.
First-year Lady Lobos girls soccer coach Brian Swinney saw Faith Adje sign with the University of Texas at Tyler, Austyn Applewhite ink with Dallas Baptist University and Madison Kohen with Southwestern University. Applewhite was a first team all-state honoree her junior season by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
“Extremely proud of these 3,” Swinney tweeted. “They’ve worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to play at the next level. They’re special talents on the pitch and amazing young women off it. I’m fortunate to be able to work with them every day and excited to see their continued success.”
As for the Lobos’ boys soccer team, Garhett Bush will take his game to the next level at Hardin-Simmons University.
Yolanda Beasley had three players sign their National Letter of Intent after recently completing her first season as Little Elm’s head volleyball coach. Bailee Alexander and Brooke Russell are both off to Bethel College, located in North Newton, Kan. Yaiza Larrauri signed with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
“Impact players,” Beasley said. “I’m thankful and blessed to have had the opportunity to meet and work with these three young ladies. Unfortunately, it was only for one short season. Brooke, Bailee and Yaiza have the potential to be special member of their collegiate programs as well. I am excited they were able to continue their athletic careers, especially at this time.”
Little Elm defensive lineman Jax Brown signed on the dotted line with the University of Northern Colorado, while defensive back Jordan Thompson made it official with Fullerton College.
“Jax had several offers there on the table, but felt a liking to the coaching staff at Northern Colorado,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head football coach.
Thompson was limited to four games this past season due to injury. He sustained the injury in the Lobos’ Oct. 24 home game against Prosper.
“He was one of our leaders on defense,” coach Brown said of Thompson. “He got hurt early, but it showed enough on video with his burst. He played four games to where he was still able to get a scholarship. That's a good story for kids. You get an injury and it's not the end of the world. You've got to continue to keep believing."
