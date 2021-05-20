A one-handed catch by Hebron on the last play of a UIL Division 1 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournament in Plano on May 8 caused the Little Elm football team to fall one defensive play short of earning a berth into the state 7-on-7 tournament.
One week later, the Lobos made amends.
Little Elm won three of its four games at an SQT in Arlington on May 15, including a 38-15 rout of Garland in the championship game, to earn their first berth in the state tournament since 2018, when current SMU defensive back Brandon Crossley played for the Lobos.
The state tournament is set for June 24-26 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
“That’s a really good feeling,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “We were in one last week in Plano and we played really well and lost to Hebron in the championship game on the last play of the game. We came back and played in a really talented SQT this week, and I didn’t know how we would do, but the kids played really well.”
It was a case of déjà vu for Little Elm to commence the Arlington SQT as DeSoto scored on the final play of the first game of the day to defeat the Lobos, 31-26.
Brown challenged his players after the loss to De Soto to “not let it happen again. Either you learn from it or that stuff will get to you.”
And learn from it, the Lobos did.
Little Elm responded with three straight wins to close out the SQT, defeating Midlothian, 42-35, Rockwall, 31-18, before cruising to the 23-point win against Garland in the championship game.
Brown complimented the play of his team’s wide receivers.
Dylan Evans was held out of the SQT due to a hamstring injury, but the other Lobo wide-outs played big roles in the team’s path to a state qualification. Brown said that Vashawn Thomas II had some “really good catches,” as did Cam Taylor. Masontae Cooper “stepped in and did really well.” Walter Roddy-White is “a really good player.”
"We've got a solid receiving corps, so it's no surprise what we've been able to do," Brown said. "Those guys have played a lot of snaps for us. They're playing like and they've got to continue to work hard and do what they do."
Throwing the ball to those players was junior quarterback John Mateer.
"The bottom line is when you have a quarterback that is playing the way like John Mateer is right now, you have a chance to win every game," Brown said. "He's playing lights out right now, which is no surprise."
Little Elm held its annual spring football game on May 13.
Brown said that he was pleased with the play of the offense and that a veteran offensive line for the Lobos has a chance to be really good this season.
"The number one thing is that we got out of it healthy,” he said. “That's the main thing. I think it showed us that we're okay in areas with John Mateer as our quarterback and with our offense clicking well.
“Defensively, I still want for us to get better with the physicality standpoint and to get better with relentless effort. If we can do that, it'll give us a chance in this tough district.”
