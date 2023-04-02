Spring Eggstravaganzas, library activities, and more are scheduled in Little Elm and The Colony this week. Take a look at five events happening in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of April 2.
Teen Kits: flower bracelets
Design your own floral bracelet with this kit for teens and tweens in grades 6 through 12 from The Colony Public Library. Register online beginning Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Kits will be available for pickup Tuesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 16.
Trivia night
Join the team at Almost Home Taphouse for Tuesday trivia night hosted by Mark Dixon on Tuesday, April 4. Attendees will have opportunities to win prizes. Tuesday trivia night is hosted every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Almost Home Taphouse located at 850 W. Eldorado Pkwy #700 Little Elm, TX 75068.
Online book club
Join TCPL's online book club on April 6 at 12 p.m. For April's meeting, the group will discuss “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict. This title is available for checkout from TCPL and also as a downloadable eBook and audiobook via Hoopla. Register online on The Colony Public Library’s website to receive a link to join the virtual meeting. New members are always welcome.
Spring Eggstravaganza
Be on the lookout for some EGGcelent prizes at the Spring Eggstravaganza. On Thursday, April 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Colony Five Star Complex, children through the age of 10 will hunt Easter eggs filled with candy and other fun prizes. Themed crafts and giant lawn games will be present, as well as photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and activities at the petting zoo. Tickets are $5 per child in advance and $8 per child the day of the event. More information and tickets can be purchased on the city of The Colony’s website.
Spring Fling Eggstravaganza
Visit Grandscape for the venue’s Spring Fling Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The event offers free games and activities, photo opportunities, and several Easter Egg Runs. Visit www.grandscape.com for more information.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
