Springtime events, sustainable activities, and more are likely to keep Little Elm and The Colony residents busy this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of April 16.
April spice club kits
Spice up your culinary skills with the April spice club kits from The Colony Public Library. Each month, the spice club features two different spices or mixtures with unique flavor profiles or from diverse regions or cuisines. For April, the kits include a sample of both spices, along with simple recipes to showcase them. Register online starting on April 17 to reserve your kit and receive TCPL resources for more recipe ideas.
Coach Cox’s Kids Chase
The 22nd annual Coach Cox's Kids Chase presented by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department and The Colony Roadrunners Club will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.. Children aged nine and under will compete in a half-mile race, while runners aged 10 through 12 will run a one-mile course through Stewart Creek Park on the shores of Lewisville Lake. The first 100 registered participants will receive a T-shirt, and all participants will receive a ribbon and a goodie bag. Registration began on Feb. 6.
Clean & Green event
Join the Town of Little Elm and Keep Little Elm Beautiful for the Clean & Green Bi-Annual Waste Collection & Recycling Event on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This free event, held at the Public Works Service Center, provides an opportunity for Little Elm residents to responsibly dispose of household trash items that are not accepted for regular or bulk trash pickup. Accepted items include refrigerators and freezers, household hazardous waste such as paints and pesticides, kitchen appliances, e-waste and electronics, and tires.
Spring paper shredding event
Keep your personal information secure at the spring paper shredding event hosted by Keep Little Elm Beautiful. On Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., bring your confidential documents to be securely shredded on-site at 1151 E Eldorado Parkway.
Springtime at Bridges Cemetery
Experience history in bloom at Bridges Cemetery on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cemetery, designated with a historical marker by the Texas Historical Commission in 2018, predates the city of The Colony by over a century. Take a tour guided by members of the Local History Committee and enjoy the springtime flowers in bloom. The cemetery gates will remain open until noon, weather permitting.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
