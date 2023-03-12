St. Patrick’s Day events and local community activities are scheduled in The Colony and Little Elm this week. Take a look at five events going on in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of March 12.
Virtual Author Talk with David Epstein
Join The Colony Public Library for a virtual conversation with New York Times bestselling author David Epstein as he chats about his most recent book, “Ranger: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” Register online at The Colony Public Library’s website to attend the virtual author talk on Monday, March 13 from 12 to 1 p.m.
Trivia Night
Join the team at Almost Home Taphouse for Tuesday trivia night hosted by Mark Dixon on Tuesday, March 14. Attendees will have opportunities to win prizes. Tuesday trivia night is hosted every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Almost Home Taphouse located at 850 W. Eldorado Pkwy #700 Little Elm, TX 75068.
McTeggart Irish Dancers
The Little Elm Public Library is hosting the McTeggart Irish Dancers at the Little Elm Amphitheater on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch an Irish jig and learn a few steps from local Irish dancers, while enjoying Irish music likely to get anyone in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.
Community bingo
Visit The Colony Community Center on Friday, March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. for community bingo. The event is hosted every first and third Friday of the month at The Colony Community Center and bingo participants must have a valid community center or recreation membership. Bingo cards go on sale starting at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 6:30 p.m.
Luck of the Irish Triathlon
The Playtri Luck of the Irish Triathlon returns to the LISD Aquatic Center for a day of celebration. Contestants will swim, bike, and run through the city of The Colony and will receive a completion medal. If you’re not competing, come out and cheer on family and friends as they make their way through the course. The triathlon will take place on Sunday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center. Register to race on The Colony’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
