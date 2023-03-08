Danielle Quintanilla Little Elm

Little Elm junior Danielle Quintanilla, right, dribbles past a Denton Braswell defender during the second half of Tuesday’s District 6-6A girls soccer game from Carrico Stadium. Quintanilla scored two goals in the Lady Lobos’ 2-0 win over the Bengals.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

AUBREY – For the past few weeks, the rallying cry for the Little Elm girls soccer team is “Get three points.”

Little Elm is neck-and-neck with Denton Guyer for the final playoff spot from District 5-6A. Both teams came into Tuesday with identical 5-7 district marks. Each team has defeated each other once with both the Lady Lobos and Lady Wildcats having a 2-2 aggregate from the two-game season series. That could make things interesting if it comes down to settling things via the tiebreaker system for 5-6A.

