Little Elm junior Danielle Quintanilla, right, dribbles past a Denton Braswell defender during the second half of Tuesday’s District 6-6A girls soccer game from Carrico Stadium. Quintanilla scored two goals in the Lady Lobos’ 2-0 win over the Bengals.
AUBREY – For the past few weeks, the rallying cry for the Little Elm girls soccer team is “Get three points.”
Little Elm is neck-and-neck with Denton Guyer for the final playoff spot from District 5-6A. Both teams came into Tuesday with identical 5-7 district marks. Each team has defeated each other once with both the Lady Lobos and Lady Wildcats having a 2-2 aggregate from the two-game season series. That could make things interesting if it comes down to settling things via the tiebreaker system for 5-6A.
Yet, for as nerve-racking as the current situation is between Guyer and Little Elm, the Lady Lobos are focused on the task at hand, which is to win games.
Little Elm did that Tuesday, receiving a pair of goals from junior forward Danielle Quintanilla in a 2-0 victory against Denton Braswell from Carrico Stadium.
“Getting all three of those points was huge for us to keep alive in this playoff race,” said Brian Swinney, Little Elm head coach. “We had some good moments, had some bad moments, but we found a way in the end and that’s what we needed to do in the end, which was to grab three points.”
Little Elm (12-8-2 overall, 6-7 district) dominated possession in the early going. Heavy pressure by the Lady Lobos in the Bengals’ side of the field parlayed into four corner kicks for Little Elm in the game’s first 10 minutes.
One minute after Braswell senior goalie Josie Marshall made a diving save on Little Elm senior captain Kaylee Worth, Quintanilla scored from in front of the net to put the Lady Lobos on top, 1-0.
“We definitely wanted to get on the end of some more of those corners,” Swinney said. “But it was great to see us get as many as we did and for Dani to put one home.”
Braswell (6-17-1, 0-12) came into this 5-6A game having scored just 14 goals all season, but the Bengals nearly leveled the count after a defensive mistake by the Lady Lobos. Freshman forward Samiya Hollins was given space to shoot but kicked the ball just to the left of the net on a partial breakaway with about five minutes to go in the second half.
Little Elm had some tough luck of its own. The Lady Lobos hit the crossbar twice in the second half, but Quintanilla iced the win for Little Elm after she pounded on a rebound with 4:56 to go for a 2-0 lead.
“Really proud of her,” Swinney said. “She was giving great effort, as always. She put us in a position to make things happen. I like what she did.”
Quintanilla’s second goal came as the result of great offensive pressure by Little Elm in the final 20 minutes of the game.
“They did a good job of staying composed,” Swinney said.
Little Elm closes out the regular season March 14 at home against Allen, which defeated Prosper 2-0, also on Tuesday, to win the district title. Guyer is home to Rock Hill, also on March 14. The winner of the final playoff spot from 5-6A might come down to more than just wins and losses on that night.
“I’d have to call you tomorrow because it is three or four deep into that tiebreaker zone,” Swinney said. “Guyer beat us the first time. We beat them the second time. It could come down to point differential. We’ll see.”
