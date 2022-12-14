To commemorate Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious will host the Mayor’s Math Challenge for grades pre K-8.

Registration kicked off in December and students in the community are already signing up to participate.

