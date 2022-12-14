Hackberry Elementary Principal Jimmy Ross is pictured with students from Hackberry Elementary who registered at the Dec. 3 Math Challenge Registration Kick-off for the Mayor’s Math Challenge. Ross has been encouraging participation and plans to have the most Mathletes in the challenge.
Hackberry Elementary Principal Jimmy Ross is pictured with students from Hackberry Elementary who registered at the Dec. 3 Math Challenge Registration Kick-off for the Mayor’s Math Challenge. Ross has been encouraging participation and plans to have the most Mathletes in the challenge.
Courtesy of Monique Thompson
3-year-old mathlete Adela registered on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Math Challenge Registration Kick-off. She is pictured with last year’s first place, eighth grade Math Champion, Isabell Luckett.
To commemorate Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious will host the Mayor’s Math Challenge for grades pre K-8.
Registration kicked off in December and students in the community are already signing up to participate.
This is the second year for the Mayor’s Math Challenge, as the first challenge kicked off on MLK Day 2022 and the competition was held on Pi Day, March 14, 2022 at Walker Middle School in Little Elm. Ninety students from private schools, Frisco ISD, Denton ISD, and Little Elm ISD students in grades K-8 were in attendance.
Registration for the 2023 math challenge is open until Jan. 16, 2023 and lasts for eight weeks from Jan. 16 to March 13, 2023.
“Students win by practicing math for more minutes than other math-letes in the same grade,” said Dr. Monique Thompson, Little Elm ISD Board Vice President. "There is a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each grade and a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall winner.”
The big event for this year is the end of the challenge celebration with a Math Carnival on Pi Day on March 14, 2023, Thompson said. The challenge takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the gym at New Life Community Church. The math challenge winners will be announced at the start of the carnival.
“Kids will play math games at the math carnival to earn carnival bucks,” Thompson said. “They can use carnival bucks to buy prizes, snacks, and beverages. The student with the most ‘money’ at the end of the carnival will be announced as the Math Carnival Champion.”
Thompson came up with the idea and designed the Mayor’s Math Challenge. Her nonprofit program, the Zero Debt College Project, helps students across the country and in Little Elm compete successfully for millions in merit-based scholarships.
“In 2019, I noticed a problem with math fluency in our high school students and believed the problem was rooted in the elementary and middle school math experience,” she said. “My research on the matter confirmed my concern.”
As Vice President of the Little Elm ISD Board, Thompson serves on the curriculum committee and said she was fully aware that the students struggled with math in the district and around the country. This past summer, Thompson said she tested out having Zero Debt College Project students practice math 15 minutes per day and it worked.
“Because we know daily practice will help spur student growth in math, I hope to get as many students to participate as possible,” she said.
On the committee for the 2023 Mayor's Math Challenge are LTony Singh, Jamell Johnson, Tonda Miller, Enisa Hawkins, and Rev. Mia Harvey.
It is anticipated that for the 2023 Mayor’s Math Challenge, there will be 200 math-letes participating. Any student pre-K through 8th grade can register online at https://bit.ly/2023mayorsmathchallenge or in person at Tinman Social from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 or Jan 15.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.