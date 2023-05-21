There will be plenty for Little Elm and The Colony residents to do this week whether it’s participating in The Lakefront Walk for Wellness 5K or attending the first Summer Clubhouse activity in The Colony. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of May 21.
Lakefront Walk for Wellness
Join the team at The Lakefront for the Lakefront Walk for Wellness 5K on May 23 at 6 p.m. sponsored by Little Elm Nutrition. Benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Lakefront Walk for Wellness 5K will start and end at The Rec at The Lakefront. A portion of registration proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Stick around after you complete your 5K and grab a smoothie or shake at The Rec from Little Elm Nutrition. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Participating in the 2023 Mayors Fitness Challenge? Register for the Lakefront Walk for Wellness 5K and earn 20 additional points! Email your registration confirmation to your MFC coach to earn your points. Register today on the Little Elm Parks and Recreation’s website.
Trivia night
Join the team at Almost Home Taphouse for Tuesday trivia night hosted by Mark Dixon on Tuesday, May 23. Attendees will have opportunities to win prizes. Tuesday trivia night is hosted every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Almost Home Taphouse located at 850 W. Eldorado Pkwy #700 in Little Elm.
Senior Bingo
On Thursday, May 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Colony Community Center located at 5151 N. Colony Blvd. The parks and recreation administration will be hosting senior Bingo. Enjoy free popcorn and mini-chocolates, with a maximum prize of $10. Cards go on sale 30 minutes prior to game start and are $3 for a 10-game pack and $1 for daubers.
Thursday Night Bingo
Join the team at Almost Home Taphouse in Little Elm for Thursday Night Bingo. The restaurant offers Bingo every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. and is located at 850 W Eldorado Pkwy #700, in Little Elm.
Summer Clubhouse returns
The Colony Summer Clubhouse is back. The parks and recreation department’s four-month summer series showcases performances such as magic shows, animal presentations, sing-along storytelling and much more. All performances take place inside The Colony Recreation Center Gymnasium. Bring your friends and family, all ages are welcome. Seating opens at 9 a.m. and this week features Greg Ka-Zam! Magic Show on Friday, May 26.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
