5 Things_CL.jpg

There will be plenty for Little Elm and The Colony residents to do this week whether it’s participating in The Lakefront Walk for Wellness 5K or attending the first Summer Clubhouse activity in The Colony. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of May 21.

Lakefront Walk for Wellness

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments