Summer is in full swing and what better way to beat the Texas heat than to spend a day at The Lakefront at Little Elm. Whether you’re looking to hangout in the water, hike the trails along the lake, or find the best places to eat and drink, The Lakefront at Little Elm has it all.
Little Elm Beach
Forget you’re in North Texas for a day and relax on the beach and escape for hours in the sand and sun. Pack towels, toys and snacks for a relaxing all-day excursion.
Looking to get more active? Enjoy a day of waterskiing, tubing, wakeboarding, fishing, or cruising around. Both ski boats and pontoons are available to meet your needs for a day on Lake Lewisville at Cottonwood Creek Marina, or there is a boat ramp located at The Lakefront.
Another way to cool off is to visit DFW Surf, Hydrous Wake or Aqua Park to participate in a wakeboarding session or to experience The Lakefront’s giant floating playgrounds on the water.
There is a $10 parking fee to enter The Lakefront and parking attendants take cash or credit on site. A resident seasonal parking pass is available for $25 and non-resident seasonal parking passes are available for $75. Passes can be purchased in person at The Rec at The Lakefront at 303 Main Street, Little Elm.
Parks and Trails
If you’re looking to continue your excursion to The Lakefront, there are plenty of parks and trails surrounding Lake Lewisville to venture.
One of the most popular trails, Johnny Broyles Trail, is located at the north end of Little Elm Park and the hike and bike trail has a 10-foot-wide concrete path that is just under a mile long. The remaining one-quarter mile of the trail is on crushed granite.
Another popular course is the Cottonwood Trail, which is a 1.5 mile, rustic wood chip trail located at the end of Lobo Lane. There are two trailheads hikers can access — the first is located across the street from the Cottonwood Sports Complex and the second is located at the end of Hardwicke Lane. This trail guides hikers through one of the most pristine park areas and is heavily canopied along the lake, leading into an open field of cedar trees.
Lakefront Trail is another popular course for residents. The east end of the trail starts near Veterans Memorial Bridge and connects with the paved trail that runs through McCord Park. The west end of the trail starts at Hula Hut with a public parking lot next door. This trail is approximately four miles of crushed granite, with several access points for fishing, and is ideal for hikes, runners, cyclists and more.
Restaurants
After spending the day on the water or hiking around The Lakefront, guests have plenty of restaurant options to stop by at the end of the day.
Restaurants include Tinman Social, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 575 Pizzeria, Krab Kingz, Towers Tap House, Sawaii Indian Restaurant, Lakefront Grill, Hula Hut and so much more. If you’re looking to start your morning with good eats before heading out on the lake, Leo’s Brunch House or Water’s Edge Cafe are great places to start.
Efrogs
If you’re visiting The Lakefront this summer and not up for the hassle of finding parking at your favorite locations, you can shuttle around for free with Efrogs.
The electric carts can take passengers to any destination in The Lakefront at Little Elm, all you have to do is a text 214-356-4490 with your name, number of riders, your location, where you want to go, and at what time.
A driver will make sure you get to your destination safe and sound. Efrogs service runs on Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on The Lakefront at Little Elm, visit www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
