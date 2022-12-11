This season ushered in change for the Little Elm volleyball team.
Kelly Covert became the Lady Lobos’ third head coach in as many seasons after spending the previous three seasons serving in the same role at Lake Worth.
Little Elm made strides under Covert’s watch. The Lady Lobos won nine matches – one more than last season and won six sets in district play after not winning any in each of their first two seasons in District 5-6A.
Other coaches in the district took notice of Little Elm’s potential and rewarded the Lady Lobos with five selections on the all-district team.
Junior Kali Liva, who plays multiple roles for Little Elm, was named to the first team. Junior middle hitter Quinn Brignac was a force on the front row and earned a spot on the all-district second team for her efforts. Junior outside hitter Avery Allsop, junior libero Bailey McCreary and sophomore setter Iliana Lira – all of whom recently completed their first season playing at the varsity level – were bestowed with honorable-mention selections.
Prosper won the district title and went on to finish as a regional finalist despite having a coaching change late in the season. Former Lady Eagles coach Erin Kauffman was recognized as coach of the year. Taylor Robinson took over for Kauffman and helped to guide the Lady Eagles’ playoff run.
Prosper also had the district’s offensive player of the year in junior outside hitter Ayden Ames. The Nebraska commit led a talented Lady Eagle front row with 3.9 kills per set for a team-high 564 kills to accompany 20 aces, 97 blocks and 256 digs.
Denton Guyer caught fire in the second half of the season and finished as a regional semifinalist. A big reason behind the Wildcats’ strong finish was the outstanding play of senior outside hitter Kyndal Stowers. Stowers missed the first half of the season as she recovered from shoulder surgery, but the Baylor signee didn’t miss a beat when she returned to the court and went on to win the district’s most valuable player award.
Stowers was one of two Guyer players to earn a district superlative. Senior middle blocker Erika Gustafson was bestowed with blocker of the year.
Allen also had two superlative winners. Senior Sophia Wilson garnered setter of the year, while freshman outside hitter Kennedy Crayton was named the 5-6A newcomer of the year.
McKinney Body junior libero Kali Vanderhoof was bestowed with defensive player of the year.
