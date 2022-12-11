Kali Liva

Little Elm junior Kali Liva has been named to the District 5-6A first team.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

This season ushered in change for the Little Elm volleyball team.

Kelly Covert became the Lady Lobos’ third head coach in as many seasons after spending the previous three seasons serving in the same role at Lake Worth.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments