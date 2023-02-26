Texas Independence Day, Mardi-Gras events, and community center activities are just a few of the things Little Elm and The Colony residents have to look forward to this week. Take a look at five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of Feb. 26.
Virtual Author Talk with Sadeqa Johnson
Join The Colony Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. for an invigorating virtual conversation with highly acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson as she talks about her new novel, “The House of Eve.” Sadeqa Johnson is the award-winning author of four novels and her accolades include the National Book Club Award, the Phillis Wheatley Book Award, and the USA Best Book Award for Best Fiction. Register online on The Colony Public Library’s website for this virtual author talk.
Ice cream social
There will be an ice cream social at The Colony Community Center on Friday, March 3 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. to celebrate members who have birthdays during the month of March. This event is hosted every first Friday of the month at The Colony Community Center located at 5151 North Colony Blvd. The Colony, TX 75056. Participants must have an active membership to The Colony Community Center.
Community bingo
Continuing their events at The Colony Community Center, staff will be hosting a community bingo night on Friday, March 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Community bingo is hosted every first Friday of each month at The Colony Community Center located at 5151 North Colony Blvd. The Colony, TX 75056. Bingo participants must have a valid Community Center or Recreation Center membership. Bingo cards go on sale starting at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Big Easy in Little Elm
On March 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Little Elm Park, the city invites the community to join them for Cajun favorites, live music, a 5K and 10K, food trucks, and more. The event will have a live band featuring Brian Lynn Jones and The Misfit Cowboys, a Mardi Gras-themed 5K and 10K run/walk, a hot air balloon glow from 6 to 7 p.m., a crawfish broil, and art displays and shopping. In order to participate in the crawfish broil, orders must be completed in advance by March 1. More information on the crawfish broil, race registration, parking information, and more can be found at www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Texas Independence Day
Join the team at Grandscape on Saturday, March 4 from 2 to 8 p.m. as they host their third annual Texas Independence Day. The free event includes live stage performances, mechanical bull riding, Texas themed carnival games, face painting and crafts for kids, live armadillo racing every half hour, and Texas Independence Day fireworks to conclude the night.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
