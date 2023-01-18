The Little Elm Town Council met for their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to receive an update from Community Waste Disposal.
Community Waste Disposal usually does an annual update for the Little Elm Town Council every year, but has been unable to for the past few years due to the pandemic. Robert Medigovich, Municipal Accounts Manager at Community Waste Disposal, gave the presentation.
When Community Waste Disposal started in Little Elm in 1998, the town only had 800 homes and the company now serves over 15,000 homes, which is around 1,904,776 yearly service opportunities.
Community Waste Disposal tracks Little Elm residential recycled materials by tons per year. In 2022, residents recycled 4,600 tons of materials.
“The average resident is averaging around 48 to 50 pounds per home per month,” Medigovich said. “That’s an outstanding number.”
Two days a week, Community Waste Disposal picks up cardboard recycling from the commercial cardboard recycling program in Little Elm, which brings in around 40 to 50 tons of cardboard per month.
“The Town of Little Elm several years ago mandated multi-family recycling and was the first community in Denton County to do that,” Medigovich said.
Community Waste Disposal also works with the school district and Little Elm ISD campuses have two recycling containers: one for cardboard and one for paper. Several years ago, Little Elm ISD won an award from Keep America Beautiful for their recycling program.
During the spring and fall hazardous waste events, the residents of Little Elm properly disposed of 42,500 pounds of hazardous materials in 2022. The event will be going on again in April and October of 2023.
Community Waste Disposal is looking to expand and will have 45 collection vehicles on order to arrive by the end of 2023 and is expanding maintenance shop bays by 30%.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
