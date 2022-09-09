the colony high school.jpg

The Colony High School. 

 File photo courtesy of LISD

Head wrestling coach Chuck Brown has been at The Colony High School for 10 years and this year, he is involving the entire community in his 9/11 Memorial workout.

A few years ago, Brown put together a workout for his wrestling team that aimed to educate them about 9/11. Most kids currently in high school were not born yet when 9/11 happened, so it’s important to him that they know their history, he said.

