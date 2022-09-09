Head wrestling coach Chuck Brown has been at The Colony High School for 10 years and this year, he is involving the entire community in his 9/11 Memorial workout.
A few years ago, Brown put together a workout for his wrestling team that aimed to educate them about 9/11. Most kids currently in high school were not born yet when 9/11 happened, so it’s important to him that they know their history, he said.
“I tell the kids, ‘I remember where I was the moment I heard about the first tower,’” he said. “We need to know our history and understand what's going on, and I'm the sociology teacher here on campus, so we do a lot of that kind of stuff to discuss those kinds of things.”
Brown came up with the idea when CrossFit started getting popular, and he said he implemented a CrossFit type of workout that consists of numbers that are representative of 9/11.
“It’ll begin with a 1,402-meter run that represents the number of deaths in the North Tower,” Brown said. “Then they’ll do 125 tire step ups and that represents the number that were killed in the Pentagon. That way they have an idea of, ‘Hey, what we’re doing, those numbers actually matter and those numbers actually represent somebody.’”
Soon enough, the word spread and the school’s sports teams that have first period are going to be doing the 9/11 Memorial workout with the wrestling team. Brown wanted to get the community involved and started inviting members of The Colony Police Department and The Colony Fire Department, and the new LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp will be in attendance with her leadership team.
On Monday, Sept. 12 at 8:20 a.m., the sports teams will be out in the field doing the workout. One of Brown’s proudest memories as an educator is having students come back and say how meaningful it was for them to participate in the 9/11 Memorial workout.
“I've had kids come back and say that that was one of the things that they remembered most was that we did that and that's exciting,” Brown said, “when you have a teenager that's remembering something you do and it's something positive.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
