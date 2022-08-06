575 Pizzeria

The future site of 575 Pizzeria in Little Elm

 By Garrett Gravley | Star Local Media

575 Pizzeria coming to Little Elm

575 Pizzeria, an Amarillo-based restaurant, is moving forward with its construction of its upcoming location in Little Elm’s Lakefront district. The Neapolitan pizzeria and craft beer and wine bar will occupy two stories in the same building as Tiff’s Treats and include outdoor rooftop seating.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

