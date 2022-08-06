575 Pizzeria, an Amarillo-based restaurant, is moving forward with its construction of its upcoming location in Little Elm’s Lakefront district. The Neapolitan pizzeria and craft beer and wine bar will occupy two stories in the same building as Tiff’s Treats and include outdoor rooftop seating.
While an anticipated opening date is not known at this time, developers have already put up signs on the property.
Car wash site plan goes to The Colony P&Z
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission will consider recommendation of a site plan for a 5,200 square feet car wash that, if approved by The Colony City Council, would open at 4843 F.M. 423, near the thoroughfare’s intersection with Friendship Lane.
Tinman Social nears completion
Tinman Social, a self-described “social house” that has been under construction in Little Elm’s Lakefront district, is expected to open later this month. The company said on Thursday, “We have a few more things to do before officially opening our doors,” adding that it is currently hiring attendants, hosts, service workers, kitchen workers and more.
Grand Duck Derby imminent
The Grand Duck Derby, a charitable event hosted by The Colony’s Grandscape district, is less than a month away.
The event, which takes place at Grandscape on Sept. 4, gives attendees an opportunity to purchase rubber ducks, which will be sold as raffle items for a grand prize of $5,000. The proceeds from the duck purchases will benefit local nonprofits, including Next Steps The Colony, Lovepacs LISD-East and NTX Community Food Pantry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.