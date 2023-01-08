The Colony and Little Elm have a variety of events this week focused on honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to community events at the public library. Take a look at five events going on in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of Jan. 8.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Grandscape’s inaugural MLK celebration on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn and will feature live performances by the Private Property Band, Oratorical Performance, food and drink vendors, photo opportunities, giveaways, and more.
Après Ski Party at Truck Yard
Dress in ski gear and visit the Truck Yard for its Annual Après Ski Party from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event is free and the venue is serving up Fireball Apple Cider, Spiked Hot Chocolate, and regular hot chocolate for the kids. There will also be live music, food trucks, and food and drinks.
Friends of TCPL Public Meeting
Meet the officers of Friends of The Colony Public Library and learn about the organization's efforts in support of the library’s programs and services. This group will meet in the library conference room at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.
Author Talk
Visit The Colony Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. for an action-packed virtual conversation with New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series as she discusses the second installment of the series, “The Merciless Ones.” Register online to attend the virtual author talk at www.libraryc.org/tcpltx.
Mindfulness and meditation
Join the Little Elm Public Library staff as they welcome professor Cary Adkinson, PhD Texas Wesleyan University for a discussion of mindfulness and meditation on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
