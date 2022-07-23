National Weather Service North Texas DFW

National Weather Service heat map for North Texas, week of July 21, 2022

 Courtesy of National Weather Service

Red flag warning for Denton County

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Denton County that will continue through Tuesday.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

