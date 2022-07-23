Red flag warning for Denton County
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Denton County that will continue through Tuesday.
Red flag warnings are issued to indicate to civilians and first responders that an area’s dry vegetation, combined with low humidity and strong winds, make it vulnerable to fires.
To mitigate such dangers, a burn ban is in effect throughout Denton County.
Expenditures approved
The following expenditures were approved by the Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting:
- $2.5 million in land acquisition and development funds to be used by the Little Elm Economic Development Corporation for the purchase of additional property in the Lakefront district, and $216,000 in authorized financial incentives.
- $106,000 for a settlement to be paid to Frisco West as a reimbursement for maintenance and operation expenditures for a lift station that is utilized by Little Elm
- $78,000 for the purchase and installation of two pool oxidation systems to be used at The Cove at the Lakefront
The following expenditures were approved by The Colony City Council in its Tuesday meeting:
- $154,000 for a three-year services contract with GoGo Technologies for the city’s phone services
- $133,000 for a services contract for the refurbishment of diesel exhaust removal systems utilized by The Colony Fire Department (resolution)
- $56,000 for a services contract for the Taylor Stream Bank Stabilization Project, which is being spearheaded due to several years of erosion (resolution)
Playtri Triathlon happening today
The Playtri Little Elm Lake Triathlon and Run-Bike-Run is scheduled for Sunday, July 24, from 7-11 a.m. This event will begin in Little Elm Park, located at 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, and travel westbound and eastbound to Eldorado Parkway and Walker Lane in Little Elm. During the event, the center lane in each direction will be closed to through traffic for participants to run or bike. In addition, officers will man center turn lanes and crossovers along the route, directing through traffic at intersections and turning lanes when race participants do not occupy them.
Animal Adventures
The Colony Public Library will be hosting an event with the Dallas Zoo called “Animal Adventures,” where zoologists will speak and present information about wildlife to attendees of all ages. The event takes place on Saturday, July 30 at The Colony Public Library.
Touch-a-Truck cancelled due to heat
Little Elm’s Union Park HOA Touch-A-Truck event, which was scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, was cancelled due to high temperatures. The event has been rescheduled for the fall.
The Colony auctioning off items
The city of The Colony is conducting an online auction that will close tomorrow (Monday, July 25) at 3 p.m.
As of Tuesday, all the items for auction are commercial printers, with bids starting at $100.
For more information, go to t.ly/27If.
