Little Elm will host its 633 Run on Oct. 15 at Lobo Stadium. The event, held in honor of late Little Elm Police Officer Jerry R. Walker, will benefit a scholarship fund created in his name.
On Jan. 17, 2017, police in Little Elm were dispatched to a call involving an openly armed man who a complainant said was walking into a neighborhood located in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove Drive. Upon arrival, officers set up a barricade and ordered the man to drop his weapon, after which he reportedly opened fire from behind his fence and hit Walker in the neck.
Walker was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.
This is the second installment of the 633 Run. To register or get more information, go to t.ly/u2-z.
Playtri Triathlon scheduled
The Playtri Little Elm Lake Triathlon and Run-Bike-Run is scheduled for Sunday, July 24, from 7-11 a.m. This event will begin in Little Elm Park, located at 701 W. Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm, and travel westbound eastbound to Eldorado Parkway and Walker Lane in Little Elm. During the event, the center lane in each direction will be closed to through traffic for participants to run or bike. In addition, officers will man center turn lanes crossovers along the route, directing through traffic at intersections and turning lanes when race participants do not occupy them.
The Colony Public library schedule
The Colony Public Library released its August schedule on Thursday. Some of the scheduled events are as follows:
Aug. 3: Microsoft PowerPoint class
Aug. 5: Library closed for staff development
Aug. 9: Conversation with New York Times Bestselling author Liz Moore
Aug. 17: Microsoft Excel class
Aug. 20: Medicare education seminar
Aug. 22: Conversation with Michele Harper, a Black female emergency room doctor and New York Times Bestselling author
Aug. 27: Canva design class
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
