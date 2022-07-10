A man in The Colony was arrested recently in connection to alleged online threats against members of the United States Supreme Court, the city of The Colony announced in a statement on July 1.
The suspect, identified as Mikeal Archambault, was booked in the Denton County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond, which he posted on June 26.
LEISD requiring applications for reduced-price meals
Little Elm ISD is transitioning back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet requirements implemented by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This transition will take effect in the fall.
During the pandemic, schools were able to offer no cost meals to all students due to temporary program flexibilities provided by the federal government. These flexibilities have expired, and the U.S. Congress did not provide funding in this year’s budget to allow schools to serve free meals to all students in the 2022-23 school year.
A grand opening ceremony was held for Kids Colony Park’s Splash Park on Saturday. The affair was attended by members of The Colony City Council and The Colony Community Development Corporation.
The new splash park is located at 5151 North Colony Boulevard.
Blood drives in Little Elm and The Colony
Carter BloodCare will be hosting blood drives in Little Elm and The Colony in July.
On July 27, the nonprofit blood center will host a blood drive at Panera Bread on S.H. 121 in The Colony from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Little Elm blood drive will be hosted the following day at the Little Elm Community Center and The Rec at the Lakefront, where the town’s “Battle of the Badges” event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
These events come as a nationwide blood shortage continues.
To register for the Little Elm blood drive, go to t.ly/iP1j. To register for The Colony blood drive, go to t.ly/RMJH.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
