The unemployment rates in Little Elm and The Colony increased from May to June, recent data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
According to the data, Little Elm’s unadjusted unemployment rate increased from 3.1% to 3.8% in that time, while The Colony’s increased from 2.9% to 3.6%. Meanwhile, both municipalities saw an increase in their respective civilian labor force populations by over 200 people each.
The statewide unemployment rate for June is 4.1%.
The Colony’s Drought Contingency Plan enters Phase 1
The extreme heat of the summer and ongoing dry conditions have necessitated implementation of Phase 1 of the City's Drought Contingency Plan. As part of Phase 1, residents and businesses are encouraged to follow a twice weekly watering schedule determined by your address:
Even-numbered addresses water Sundays & Thursdays;
Odd-numbered addresses water Wednesdays & Saturdays;
No watering on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Fridays.
During any and all phases of the plan, do not water during any form of precipitation, and do not waste water by allowing runoff onto a street or other drainage area.
These recommendations are not mandatory at this time but strongly encouraged in the hopes of avoiding further phases. For more info, including more details about The Colony’s Drought Contingency Plan and a list of FAQs, visit TheColonyTx.gov/water.
The Colony Fire Station No. 5 makes progress
The construction of The Colony’s Fire Station No. 5 is continuing, and the city included snapshots of its progress on Facebook. To access the photos, go to t.ly/kOP6.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
