Movies in the Park, town expo and Touch-A-truck, and more are scheduled in The Colony and Little Elm this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of April 9.
Spring Tea-rrariums kits
Beginning Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m., register to make a fairy garden that fits in a teacup in this craft kit for adults. The Colony Public Library will have kits available for pickup Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16.
Ice cream social
The Colony Community Center is hosting an ice cream social on April 14 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. for members of the community center who are celebrating birthdays in the month of April. Participants must have an active membership to The Colony Community Center. For additional questions please call The Colony Community Center at 972-624-2246.
Movies in the Park
On Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. at The Colony Five Star Complex, bring your lawn chairs and blankets as the ever popular Movies in the Park will continue. The week’s movie is “Lightyear” and families are free to bring their own snacks and drinks, but concessions will also be available for purchase. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Town expo and Touch-A-Truck
Come out and see what Little Elm is all about at the town expo and Touch-A-Truck. This is a fun, family friendly event hosted by the Town of Little Elm on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Rec at The Lakefront. The Rec Center gym will be full of booths with great information and giveaways. There will be a face painter and balloon artist for kids (or the young at heart). Touch-A-Truck will be in the parking lot. Different town departments will fill the parking lot with all the cool trucks and gear they use on a daily basis and kids can climb in and learn all about them. There will be a firetruck, police car, and so much more. CWD and CoServe will also be out with their gear. There will also be a food truck and a sno-cone truck with goodies for sale.
National Poetry Month Celebration
On Saturday, April 15 from 2 to 4 p.m., join The Colony Public Library staff for an afternoon of exploring poetry with fun and engaging activities for all ages. This event will happen in the Multipurpose Room of the library.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.