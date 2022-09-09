The Colony’s Citizen Police Academy is back in action with class 46, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, providing the community with educational opportunities.
The goal of the academy is to allow citizens to be able to come into the police department and learn how it operates and open the community’s eyes to the things that it does, said Brian Lee, the community resource officer for The Colony.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from patrol officers, a detective and several other department members to learn about what it is they do and why they do it.
“They’ll learn about how patrol officers work, what motivates them to make a traffic stop or to stay in a certain area,” Lee said. “They’ll get to hear a detective talk about a case that was solved or not solved. We’ll probably take them in the lab, and they’ll get to mess around with fingerprints.”
Lee said there will even be a day where officers will take attendees to their training gun range and they’ll get to learn how to shoot a gun if they want. There is also a day where they have someone from the SWAT team come in and show attendees the gear and truck.
The academy will also teach attendees about how not to get pulled over and allow participants to use a drone and learn about DUIs.
Lee is class coordinator this year and has been involved in the police academy for four years, coordinating at least eight or nine classes during his time with the police department. During the pandemic, the department took a break from doing classes to prevent community members from getting the illness.
The program has been going on for about 20 years, and the police department tries to have one in the spring and one in the fall, typically about two months long. This 46th class will be held once a week on Thursday evenings from 7-9:30 p.m. and will consist of a series of nine classes, with the last week being graduation.
The program is free and open to anyone who lives or works in the City of The Colony and is 18 years or older. To apply, email Lee at blee@thecolonytx.gov or pick up an application at The Colony Police Department (5151 North Colony Blvd).
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
