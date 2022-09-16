The Colony Volunteer Assistance Program has been around for several years, but interest in the program has been lacking, making the city push for more participation.

The Volunteer Assistance Program was created by the Community Image Department to address the needs of citizens of The Colony. The program aims to build a group of volunteers who help keep The Colony’s neighborhoods maintained.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments