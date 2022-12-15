During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.
Council appointments
During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the council appointed Place 3 Council member Brian Wade as Mayor Pro Tem and Place 5 Council member Perry Schrag as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem for the coming year. Council also voted to cancel the Dec. 20 regular meeting.
Children’s Lighthouse open house
Children’s Lighthouse of Little Elm hosts an open house on Dec. 17 from 9:30 to 12 p.m. The open house has tuition specials for attendees as well as cookies, hot cocoa, and a private tour of the school. The early learning school is located at 3001 Woodlake Pkwy. Little Elm, Texas 75068.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
