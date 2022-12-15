During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

