Cosm, a global tech company that delivers immersive experiences for sports, entertainment, science, and education is bringing the entertainment venue to The Colony. The new venue at Grandscape will be Cosm’s second public-facing venue in the country. The venue is designed to be a three-level facility between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet and have a capacity of around 1,500 guests. It will also feature a 87-foot diameter LED screen. More information is to come on the future of Cosm in The Colony.
Applications for city boards
The City of The Colony is currently accepting applications for city boards. Board members are appointed by the City Council to serve in a volunteer capacity. Applications for board positions will be accepted in the City Secretary’s Office for vacant positions on various boards. Information on the boards and the application form are available on the city’s website.
Construction information
TxDOT is beginning night-time lane closures for the right eastbound lane on U.S. 380 to begin paving. They’ll be starting at Naylor Road and working west. The Town of Little Elm urges residents to use safety and caution when traveling in the area.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.