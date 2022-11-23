Cosm is coming to The Colony

Cosm, a global tech company that delivers immersive experiences for sports, entertainment, science, and education is bringing the entertainment venue to The Colony. The new venue at Grandscape will be Cosm’s second public-facing venue in the country. The venue is designed to be a three-level facility between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet and have a capacity of around 1,500 guests. It will also feature a 87-foot diameter LED screen. More information is to come on the future of Cosm in The Colony.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments