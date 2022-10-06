Denton County Friends of the Family (DCFOF) will be honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) with various free events throughout the month to raise awareness in the community. There will be seven events during October and members of the community can learn more about the upcoming DVAM events at www.dcfof.org/dvam.
Park Place Dealerships Grants
Park Place Dealerships is giving away a total of $100,000 before the end of the year to deserving non-profits who are serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 350 charities applied in 2021, with 24 receiving a grant.For charities interested in applying for a 2022 grant, they must apply by midnight Oct. 23, 2022.
Dunkin’ grand opening
On Friday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m., The Colony commemorated the opening of a new Dunkin’ with a grand opening celebration. The store surprised a random 100 selected guests with free coffee for a year and this store is a part of Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurants. The store is located at 4907 Main Street.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
