On Friday, October 28, the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Poached Brunch House located at 1612 FM 423 #300, Frisco, TX. The restaurant is a family-owned business and will offer breakfast and brunch to visitors.
Oak Point Elementary seeks raffle items for events
Oak Point Elementary is currently seeking raffle items such as gift baskets, gift cards or services from local business owners. The school in Little Elm is a Title I school and dual language campus that serves nearly 1,000 students. The school currently has parent involvement, but is looking to engage the community with the school’s culture and academics. The school holds several events during the year and is seeking donations and in return, will display company names and logos to businesses who donated during their events. For more information, contact Kate Olsson at kolsson@littleelmisd.net.
Vendors sought for Lights on The Lake
The Town of Little Elm is looking for quality food vendors and artisan/craft vendors to be part of this year's Lights on The Lake event. Possible applicants could be food concessionaires, artisans, boutiques, handmade crafts, or gourmet foods. Interested businesses can fill out the vendor application form.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.