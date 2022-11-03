On Friday, October 28, the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Poached Brunch House located at 1612 FM 423 #300, Frisco, TX. The restaurant is a family-owned business and will offer breakfast and brunch to visitors. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

