Almost Home Taphouse celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Little Elm. The celebration started at noon and the taphouse was open serving craft beer and wine. There were also two food trucks on site — La Gran Empanada and American Gothic Pizza. The new business is open every day of the week except Monday.
Local partners for Neighborhood Bookshelf
The Colony Public Library is looking for local business partners — medical offices, dentists, attorneys, or anyplace with a clientele that comes in with kids sometimes — for its Neighborhood Bookshelf literacy program. The library has partnered with two businesses so far: WaveMax Laundry and Honest-1 Auto. The library is also offering Spanish-language materials in future Neighborhood Bookshelves.
Ribbon cutting for WaveMax Laundry
Join The Colony Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting celebration for WaveMax Laundry. The Colony is celebrating one of the city’s newest businesses located at 6805 Main St. Suite 400, The Colony, TX 75056 from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
