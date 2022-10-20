Almost Home Taphouse grand opening

Almost Home Taphouse celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Little Elm. The celebration started at noon and the taphouse was open serving craft beer and wine. There were also two food trucks on site — La Gran Empanada and American Gothic Pizza. The new business is open every day of the week except Monday.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments