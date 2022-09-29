Little Elm ISD Bond Information meetings

Little Elm ISD invites the community to attend the Bond Information meetings planned over the next several weeks. The first one is on Thurs. Sept. 29 in the cafeteria at Little Elm High School. The next one is on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Strike Middle School and the last one is on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Oak Point Elementary School. More information about Bond 2022 can be found at http://LittleElmISDBond.net.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

