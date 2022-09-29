Little Elm ISD invites the community to attend the Bond Information meetings planned over the next several weeks. The first one is on Thurs. Sept. 29 in the cafeteria at Little Elm High School. The next one is on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Strike Middle School and the last one is on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Oak Point Elementary School. More information about Bond 2022 can be found at http://LittleElmISDBond.net.
Interlocal Cooperation Agreements passed
The Colony City Council considered approval and passed a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Denton County for $10,000 for the City of The Colony to provide fire protection services starting Oct. 1 and a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Denton County for $19,815 for the City of The Colony to provide emergency medical services starting Oct. 1. This occurred at last week’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Disaster loans available
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
