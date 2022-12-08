The Little Elm ISD Foundation awarded a record-number amount of teacher grants this year to teachers through its Innovative Teacher Grant Program. Teachers were awarded a combined total of $59,333 which was an increase from last year’s total of $39,532. Out of 94 applications, nine schools in the district were given various teacher grants.
The Colony is hiring
The City of The Colony is seeking individuals who are service-oriented, self-driven, and can work independently as well as in a group to achieve goals set for the team. The city is hiring for several positions including a building inspector, wastewater operator, public works operator, facilities operator, and more. For more information and to apply, visit www.TheColony.gov and select “Jobs.”
Little Elm executive report
The Town of Little Elm’s November 2022 Executive Report is now available. The report focuses on all things Little Elm including project updates, town events, town briefings, monthly updates, statistics, and more. To view the full document, visit the Town of Little Elm’s Facebook page.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.