The Little Elm ISD Foundation awarded a record-number amount of teacher grants this year to teachers through its Innovative Teacher Grant Program. Teachers were awarded a combined total of $59,333 which was an increase from last year’s total of $39,532. Out of 94 applications, nine schools in the district were given various teacher grants.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

