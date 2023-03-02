Have a great idea for a new business? Build a new business with the Little Elm Public Library’s new database PlanBuilder.
After registering for an account, create a founder profile, flesh out your idea, and conduct a break-even analysis. After creating the business proposition, study the bylaws and get ready to pitch your idea. Finally, analyze the financial projections for your project. Start today by going to https://app.dezinersoftware.com/library.
Traffic: West Lake Highlands Turn Lane Project
On Monday, Feb. 27, contractors for the The Colony begin work on the West Lake Highlands Turn Lane Project, which will add a new right-turn lane at the eastbound intersection of West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street.
During the project, eastbound traffic on Lake Highlands will be closed at Main Street. Traffic will be detoured onto Lake Park Drive. Westbound traffic on Lake Highlands will still enter the neighborhood from Main Street. This work is part of the city's current Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project, which includes reconstruction of Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. At a cost of $3.5M, the Phase 12 contract was approved by The Colony City Council in December 2022.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
