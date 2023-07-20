Little Elm Chamber of Commerce members have several opportunities to get in front of the LEISD community and share more about their businesses this month. Three events that LEISD focuses on in the summer are the New Teacher Welcome Week, Back to School Bash, and Convocation. New Teacher Welcome Week is July 25, 26 and 27 and the reach is 200-plus teachers new to the district and Little Elm. Convocation is Wednesday, Aug. 2 and the reach is 1,000 staff in a conference style vendor setup. And the Back to School Bash is Saturday, Aug. 5 and the reach is 500-plus families in the Little Elm ISD community. For more information, contact Cecelia Jones at cecelia.jones@littleelmisd.net or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2p9n6v7a.
Lovepacs ribbon cutting celebration
The Colony Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for Lovepacs on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Lovepacs organizations help to engage communities to feed children in need as an expression of love. Lovepacs is located at 15222 King Rd. STE 1002, Frisco, TX 75034.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.