File_Ribbon Cutting 2.jpeg
Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

LEISD chamber member business opportunities

Little Elm Chamber of Commerce members have several opportunities to get in front of the LEISD community and share more about their businesses this month. Three events that LEISD focuses on in the summer are the New Teacher Welcome Week, Back to School Bash, and Convocation. New Teacher Welcome Week is July 25, 26 and 27 and the reach is 200-plus teachers new to the district and Little Elm. Convocation is Wednesday, Aug. 2 and the reach is 1,000 staff in a conference style vendor setup. And the Back to School Bash is Saturday, Aug. 5 and the reach is 500-plus families in the Little Elm ISD community. For more information, contact Cecelia Jones at cecelia.jones@littleelmisd.net or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2p9n6v7a.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments