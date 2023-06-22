There are several projects currently underway in Little Elm. Here’s what’s currently under construction:
The Lawn at The Lakefront: construction of the pavilion and playground equipment is ongoing. The contract is also installing drainage pipe and electrical conduit.
Lakeside Sports Complex: The contractor has poured flatwork around the fields and is constructing the outer loop trail for the project.
King Road Reconstruction: Team members from the town, the City of Frisco, and the design engineer met to review the schedule and address items so that design of the project can move forward.
Lobo Lane Tech Park: The footing for the screening wall has been poured and the contractor is installing split rail fence along Lobo Lane. The irrigation system is being installed for the grass areas along the sides of the new fire lane.
Public Safety Annex: Town staff held a design kickoff meeting with our architect on May 25. Schematic designs are expected in July.
Woodrow Circle Reconstruction: Water lines have been tied in and paving has begun.
Wayfinding Signage Program: Punch list items for vehicular signage are being addressed and the town’s design consultant is finalizing designs for pedestrian trail signage.
Sixes Social Cricket opens in The Colony
Sixes Social Cricket is officially open in The Colony, the first of its kind in the country. Located at 5740 Grandscape Blvd. Ste 115, The Colony, TX 75056, Sixes Social Cricket can host all kinds of events from conferences, evening events, meetings and more. The concept brings people together to experience the thrill, drama and energy of cricket through multi-player batting challenges.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.