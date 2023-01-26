The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting and milestone celebration for The Brass Tap on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The Brass Tap is located at 1951 FM 423, Suite 900, Frisco, TX 75033.
Ribbon cutting for One World Bank
The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for One World Bank on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The bank is located at 26797 E. Highway 380 Aubrey, TX 76227 and those in attendance will have the opportunity to listen to free music, drink wine, and eat Hors D'oeuvres.
Ribbon cutting for Speciality Med Spa and Urgent Care
Join The Colony Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. as they celebrate the grand opening of Speciality Med Spa and Urgent Care. The event will offer celebration and networking. The business is located at 3800 Main St Suite 100 The Colony, TX 75056.
