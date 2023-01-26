Ribbon cutting for The Brass Tap

The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting and milestone celebration for The Brass Tap on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The Brass Tap is located at 1951 FM 423, Suite 900, Frisco, TX 75033.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

