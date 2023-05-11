Members of The Colony Firehouse No. 2 conducted the traditional pushing-in ceremony on the morning of April 25 for the newest addition to the department’s fleet — new and improved Medic 12.

The pushing-in tradition includes a fresh wash and harkens back to the days of horse-drawn fire apparatuses, when the horses were disconnected from the equipment because they couldn’t back into the station, requiring personnel to manually push cars back into the bay.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments