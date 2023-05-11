Members of The Colony Firehouse No. 2 conducted the traditional pushing-in ceremony on the morning of April 25 for the newest addition to the department’s fleet — new and improved Medic 12.
The pushing-in tradition includes a fresh wash and harkens back to the days of horse-drawn fire apparatuses, when the horses were disconnected from the equipment because they couldn’t back into the station, requiring personnel to manually push cars back into the bay.
United Way of Denton County open house
Coming up in June, United Way of Denton County will be holding an open house, celebrating 70 years of impact. The event takes place on Thursday, June 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. More information will be released closer to the event.
C&H Hawaiian Grill coming to The Colony
The Colony can soon enjoy the delicious flavors of Hawaii, thanks to C&H Hawaiian Grill's upcoming grand opening. The restaurant, located at 5000 Main Street, Suite 314, will provide customers with an authentic Hawaiian cuisine experience. Owner Hensan Timo, a US Army veteran originally from Hawaii, and the restaurant's team, also composed of veterans, share a passion for offering quality Hawaiian cuisine. A date for the grand opening has not yet been released.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
