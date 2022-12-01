The Portillo’s food truck will be visiting The Colony this week on Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food truck will be in the LSA Burger parking lot at Grandscape located at 4545 Destination Drive The Colony, TX 75056. The Portillo’s food truck will also be in the Nebraska Furniture Mart parking lot at Grandscape on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fountain Life opens in The Colony
Fountain Life recently opened in The Colony, which is its third U.S. location. The company is a premier preventative health and longevity business and the 14,000 square foot center is located in at 5762 Grandscape Blvd. Suite #115, The Colony, TX.
Frost Bank ribbon cutting
Frost Bank held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17 and donated to two of Little Elm’s local nonprofits, Refresh Little Elm and Lovepacs Little Elm. The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce was in attendance to welcome Frost Bank to the community.
Joint Pain Specialists ribbon cutting
The Little Elm Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening for Joint Pain Specialists with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The business is run by Dr. Adam Milroy who specializes in a wide variety of services. Dr. Milroy held a botox and bourbon event on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
