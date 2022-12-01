The Portillo’s food truck will be visiting The Colony this week on Monday, Dec. 5 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The food truck will be in the LSA Burger parking lot at Grandscape located at 4545 Destination Drive The Colony, TX 75056. The Portillo’s food truck will also be in the Nebraska Furniture Mart parking lot at Grandscape on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fountain Life opens in The Colony

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments