Roam, the Atlanta-based shared work and meeting space, opened its eighth and first out-of-state location last week in The Colony, Texas at Grandscape. The 28,000 square foot workspace is both Roam’s largest location to date and first step outside of the Atlanta market. Roam is located in the heart of Grandscape and features a shared workspace with over 70 private offices, 17 luxury meeting and event spaces and a full-service coffee bar. In addition to free onsite parking and a variety of professional work environments, the space offers innovative design concepts including a speakeasy-inspired meeting room, fireside lounge and outdoor terrace.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

