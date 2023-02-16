sde298290310746abac004ee77a31daca638114676282453868_small_optimized.jpg
Courtesy of the City of The Colony

Input sought on update to The Colony’s Comprehensive Plan

The Colony is seeking input on the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Residents of the Colony are invited to share their input on a draft update to the City’s Comprehensive Plan by viewing the plan on the city’s website and submitting comments via a webform. The input period is underway now through March 21. Public hearings regarding the plan are scheduled for the planning and zoning commission meeting on March 14 and the city council meeting on March 21.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

