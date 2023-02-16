Input sought on update to The Colony’s Comprehensive Plan
The Colony is seeking input on the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Residents of the Colony are invited to share their input on a draft update to the City’s Comprehensive Plan by viewing the plan on the city’s website and submitting comments via a webform. The input period is underway now through March 21. Public hearings regarding the plan are scheduled for the planning and zoning commission meeting on March 14 and the city council meeting on March 21.
Pawsome Playground Dog Park closure
Pawsome Playground Dog Park in The Colony will be closed Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3 for repairs. The city of The Colony said that the lighting system at the park is getting a much-needed upgrade. For more information, call Parks & Recreation for more info at 972-625-1106.
