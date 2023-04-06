The Elm by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is an upscale boutique hotel, providing you and your family a place to stay while relaxing and enjoying everything The Lakefront has to offer. The hotel will be located in the heart of The Lakefront District and opening this summer. It will be located off of Eldorado Pkwy. right next to Tinman Social.
The Colony Public Library free small business seminar
Join The Colony Chamber of Commerce for coffee and light breakfast snacks, where you will learn how to access a business and marketing resource called Reference Solutions from your home or office for free with your library card, how to identify new sales prospects, how to create customized business and consumer marketing lists, how to gather competitive business intelligence, how to define delivery routes, how to locate home-based businesses, and more. The seminar will take place on Tuesday, April 18 from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at The Colony Public Library Multipurpose Room.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
