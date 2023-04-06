The Elm
The Lakefront at Little Elm

The Elm by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The Elm by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is an upscale boutique hotel, providing you and your family a place to stay while relaxing and enjoying everything The Lakefront has to offer. The hotel will be located in the heart of The Lakefront District and opening this summer. It will be located off of Eldorado Pkwy. right next to Tinman Social.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

