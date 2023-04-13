The Colony's West Shore Park construction plans were finalized and sent out for bid in December of 2022.
The contract was awarded to L.J. Design & Construction, which broke ground in the first quarter of this year. The park in Eastvale is being developed with a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and includes inclusive play areas, playgrounds for two age groups, as well as other amenities. The park's design includes a berm wall with a slide element, a covered pavilion, open lawn spaces, and a picnic area. These features will provide opportunities for children and families to enjoy outdoor activities and social gatherings while prioritizing inclusivity, allowing kids of all abilities to play and interact with one another. The construction for West Shore Park is expected to be completed in the fall of this year. For more information, contact The Colony Parks & Recreation Department at 972-625-1106.
Ribbon cutting for Village Medical
Join the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for Village Medical from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. The ribbon cutting will take place at 2774 E. Eldorado Pkwy, Suite 100 Little Elm, TX 75068.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
